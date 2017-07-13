Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observe Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir on Thursday with a renewed pledge to accomplish the mission of martyrs till achievement of the goal of liberation from Indian bondage, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, complete strike will be observed across the Indian held territory today as part the week-long protest calendar.

Call for the strike has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

In Azad Kashmir, the main function in connection with Youm-e- Shuhada-e-Kashmir will be held in Muzaffarabad with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair.