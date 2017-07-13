Islamabad: Opposition leader Khurshid Shah predicts that Prime Minister of Pakistan will resign in the upcoming days.

On 10 July, Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted a report in the Supreme Court regarding the Panama case. After which the opposition has united and is demanding PM resignation.

Opposition leader predicted, “PM will resign within next ten day.” He said country would face a great loss if PM doesn’t resign. PM should not adopt the policy of conflict but should save the democracy.

Shah also stated that PM’s friends brought him to this position and he is responsible for the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

While speaking about Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar he said, “Nisar did the right thing by not interfering on this issue.”