KASUR/HAFIZABAD-District Council Vice Chairman Malik Ejaz Ahmed Khan, along with accomplices, allegedly ransacked the Lesco office and thrashed the staff for not withdrawing power theft application against him here on Wednesday.

According to Lesco Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rashid Mehmood Awan, DC Vice Chairman Malik Ejaz came to the Lesco office and asked him to withdraw power theft application against him. On refusal, he lost his temper and called his accomplices who also included lawyers. They ransacked the office and thrashed the staff. They also threatened the staff with dire consequences.

The Lesco staffers, in response, submitted an application to the police for registration of a case against Malik Ejaz. They also locked the office and went on strike until his arrest.

When contacted, Malik Ejaz rejected the allegation levelled against him, saying he never met the SDO. “I was just trying to reconcile the parties,” he claimed.

Likewise, District Council Vice Chairman Rai Qamaruz Zaman Kharl was booked by the city police for allegedly pilfering electricity in his house.

The case was registered on the complaint of Gepco sub division No. 2 SDO Imran Rasool who caught the accused red-handed while getting electricity directly from the main cable for his house located in Model Town Hafizabad. The staff seized the wire and hook allegedly used by the accused for steeling electricity. The SDO said that the accused has inflicted a loss of Rs80,000 by steeling electricity from the main line.

OVERLOADING RISKS PUBLIC LIVES: People suffer while travelling from Kasur to other cities as buses are loaded beyond their capacity amidst conductors’ desire to earn more money, compromising safety of the passengers and capacity of buses.

During a survey, passengers told The Nation that the bus conductors ignore the vehicles’ capacity and allow more and more people to board the vehicles. They said that the reason behind getting on more people onboard buses is the conductors’ desire to earn more money. For the purpose, they ignore the vehicles’ capacity and load 100 people in a vehicle designed to carry 50 passengers only. They said that due to overloading, drivers sometimes lose control over steering which causes traffic accidents and result in loss of precious lives. They also flayed the administration for not implementing traffic laws.

They demanded the administration control overloading in public transport so that precious lives of people could be saved from becoming victim of road accidents.