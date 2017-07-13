Yesterday Malala Day was celebrated across the world in connection with the 20th birthday of famous female education activist and noble peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

The United Nations had declared July 12th as Malala Day to commemorate not only young activist's birthday, but also the day she delivered a powerful speech at the UN to call for worldwide access to education.

She was targeted by the Taliban in an assassination attempt for speaking against them and encouraging young people to use education to battle against them.