MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) launched an extensive operation to retrieve residential plots in different housing colonies from illegal occupation here the other day.

According to official sources, the operation was launched in various housing sectors especially in various blocks of Residential Sector F/3, including its Part-3 and Part-5 blocks, and Khambal sector. The buildings constructed illegally on the plots were demolished during the operation.

The authorities told The Nation that the anti-encroachment squad of the MDA, led by Inspector Chan Pervaiz came in to action after special directives from AJK Minister for MDA, MDHA, Sports and Culture Ch Muhammad Saeed, Director General MDA/Commissioner Mirpur Division Zaffar Mehmood Khan and Director Estate Management MDA Nadeem Janjua (senior officer from DMG Group of AJK Civil Administrative Service), with prime focus to get the MDA-owned lands vacated from illegal occupation in Housing Sector F-3 as well as in Khambal residential sector.

Heavy police contingent headed by a magistrate accompanied the MDA’s anti-encroachment squad during the operation to discourage any resistance from the unlawful occupants.

On the occasion, In-charge MDA’s Anti-Encroachment Cell Inspector Chan Pervez said that the operation against illegal occupants of the MDA-owned state land including already-allotted plots in MDA controlled housing sectors will continue until all the illegally occupied plots are got vacated from unlawful occupants. He added that three plots have been retrieved from during operation in Sector F-3 (Part-III) and Khambal residential sectors.

Social and political figures lauded action against land grabbers, saying the culprits should be dealt with sternly.