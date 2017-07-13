ISLAMABAD - Fully complying with the Ogra’s order, regarding the incident in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Shell Pakistan has deposited the entire fine of Rs258.5 million imposed by the authority.

Shell Pakistan has deposited the amount of Rs10 million fine and the amount of Rs219 million compensation for families of 219 deceased and Rs29.5 million in compensation for the 59 injured, said the spokesman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) here on Wednesday.

The Ogra has earlier refused to accept Rs10 million fine deposited by Shell Pakistan limited (SPL) and warned that the authority will proceed with legal action against the company if the payment of entire fine was not made within the stipulated time.

The entire amount was deposited on the last day of three-day deadline given by Ogra to SPL and in case of failure in compliance, has warned of legal action.

After Shell compliance, the Ogra's order the matter is over, the spokesman said.

A source in Ogra said that they would distribute the amount of Rs248.5 million to the families of victims in couple of weeks.

The Ogra in coordination with the Government of Punjab and the district administration will distribute the money among the victims.

On July 6, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), while holding Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) responsible for the Bahawalpur oil tanker fire incident slapped a fine of Rs10 million on the SPL and also directed the petroleum marketing company to pay a million rupees each to the families of the deceased and half-a-million rupees to the injured persons.

It is worth mentioning that an oil tanker lorry of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) met with an accident near village Safeerwala, six km from Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur on June 25th that took lives of around 219 people, and more than 100 suffered severe burn injuries.

Meanwhile, SPL in a statement said that SPL in compliance with the Ogra directive had made the payment to Ogra in full on July 12, 2017.

As agreed with the regulator, compensation to those impacted by the tragedy near Bahawalpur will be distributed by Ogra.

We will continue to work with various aid agencies to provide immediate relief, and work with the relevant authorities to identify the recipients and ensure that the above assistance reaches the people affected, the statement said.

We also look forward to working with the regulators, emergency services and the wider oil and gas industry to improve safety standards and address any gaps between industry practice and regulatory standards, it said.

Punjab government has also already announced compensation for the victims of the incident.