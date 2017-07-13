An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway near Rahim Yar Khan today.

According to officials, the oil tanker was carrying 40,000 liters of fuel, it skidded off the road when the driver dozed off while passing by Koochi Muhammad Khan.

The oil tanker was heading to Sher Shah Depot, Multan from Karachi, the police informed.

No one was harmed in the incident.

The local police, highway officials and rescue authorities cordoned off the area and attempted to clear the wreckage.

Recently, 217 people were killed due to oil tanker overturning near Ahmedpur Sharqia of Bahawalpur on June 25.