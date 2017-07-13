A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 Aircraft, carrying the message of peace painted on its giant tail, arrived at Royal Air Force Base, Fairford (UK) on Thursday.

The No 21 squadron Hercules would be vying for the coveted Concours D' Elegance trophy at the Royal International Air Tattoo-2017 which will be opening for the general public from July 14 till July 17.

This year theme of the air show is 21st Century Partnerships. The PAF contingent comprising air and ground crew will be participating in the various competitions and events organised at this mega event. PAF C-130 had also won the prestigious trophy last year, when it was adjudged the best aircraft for highlighting Pakistan's role and its sacrifices in the war against terror.

Reputed to be one of the biggest military air show in the world, Royal International Air Tattoo Show features modern military and classic aircraft from the reputed air forces of the world. Various air forces, aircraft operators, aerospace and technology companies as well as organisations are also participating in this mega show.