ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has suggested the Facebook management to link opening of a new account with mobile phone number to counter the problem of fake ids.

The social media network has assigned a focal person to collaborate with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a prompt action against any reported and unsuitable material.

“Facebook reiterated their commitment toward removal/blocking of the blasphemous and objectionable content and guaranteed that they will improve the cooperation and response time,” says a PTA official.

“Mobile numbers are verified through biometric verification system in Pakistan. Currently Facebook account is being opened through an e-mail, it can overcome its issues of fake accounts if all existing and current accounts are verified with phone numbers,” he said.

PTA has received more than 6,000 complaints online which were reviewed and 350 of them contained blasphemous content that were finally blocked. 12,977 URLs of blasphemous content have been blocked so far.

Further since, February 2017, 137 blasphemous links have been blocked by Facebook administration for viewership in Pakistan.

Facebook was also asked to help Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Pakistan by providing them with the requisite data that they asked for. Facebook, in response, said that it received around 1,000 requests in 2016 from Pakistan and about 70 percent of them have been complied with and that they will continue to support such requests.