A former member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has claimed a forward bloc within the party circles has existed for a long time, reported Waqt News.

Zulfiqar Khosa, himself a party dissident, said the ‘forward bloc’ will emerge soon. “There are at least 10-12 factions within the PML-N as of now,” he claimed.

The former Punjab governor said many party members want Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign. “People from his close circle want Nawaz Sharif to resign,” he added.

Khosa had earlier said he was in contact with scores of MNAs from the party who were ready to desert their leadership after the recent JIT report fiasco.

“The situation of PML-N and PPP is the same, with its members both quitting their parties”, he said.

"You see now how PPP members are breaking away and joining PTI," he said. "The same situation exists within the PML-N at the moment," he added.

In response to a question of how many MNAs were in contact with him, Khosa said that there were more than 70.

"Enough to cause them a big jolt," he said. "Eighty two MNAs refused to come to the budget meeting," he revealed.