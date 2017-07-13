PTI questions PML-N funding sources

ISLAMABAD - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is facing the case of getting foreign funding before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the party on Wednesday questioned the sources of PML-N funding.

PTI also reiterated its demand for resignations of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for their alleged involvement in money laundering after the report of the joint investigation team (JIT).

PTI Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood and its senior leader Asad Umer reiterated the demand of the resignations at a press conference while PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry along with Murad Saeed and Umar Cheema at a separate press conference raised the ‘illegal funding’ issue of PML-N.

“There are no details available from where the PML-N as a party got funding in the Punjab,” Fawad Chaudhry alleged, without disclosing the source of his information. He added PML-N spent more than Rs 1.2 billion in the last general polls in its election campaign. He alleged PML-N had been receiving funding from Arab countries while PTI had already clearly said that it had been getting funding from overseas Pakistanis. “But the ECP is only concerned about foreign funding of PTI,” he expressed his surprise. “According to the JIT report, Nawaz Sharif gave Rs 100 million to his own party as funds, but took back Rs 60 million and the details do not exist,” he said.

Fawad also alleged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party, JUI-F, used to get funding from Libya. He added the religious seminaries being run under the administration of JUI-F were getting funding from abroad.

Responding to the press conference of Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Fawad Chaudhry said the senior politician had attacked the Constitution. He said the prime minister should resign, adding he would stand disqualified during the next week.

All political parties are now joining hands to demand the PM’s resignation and it will be better for him to step down with dignity, said PTI Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood and Asad Umer at another press conference.

Asad Umer claimed Dar’s confession during the Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation into the Sharif family’s wealth had been corroborated by other evidence and proven to be correct. He asserted Ishaq Dar had appointed his friend as the SECP chairman who was now facing an FIR on the SC orders. “Do you really want to stick to your position, Dar Sahib? For how long will you keep defending and facilitating looters?” Asad Umer asked. He went on adding it was in the best interest of the prime minister and Ishaq Dar to resign. “Had the PM resigned 15 months ago, he would not have seen this day,” Asad Umer stated.

Referring to Ishaq Dar’s statement in which he said Imran Khan used to sit outside his office for donations, Asad asserted the finance minister, by hurling ‘personal attacks’ at the PTI chairman, had increased his respect among the public. He did it for the sake of the poor, not for himself, Asad Umer remarked.

Responding to a question on how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project might be affected by change of government, if any, Asad Umer categorically stated that all political parties were supporting the CPEC and the project was not dependent on any government. “China remains the closest friend of Pakistan, irrespective of who is in power here,” he averred.

Criticising the Sharif family, Asad Umer said in today’s age of social media, it was only a matter of time before someone confirmed from Microsoft that the font Calibri was made available for public use only in 2007 and not before.

Shafqat Mehmood said the prime minister had lost the moral authority to rule in the aftermath of revelations by the JIT report.

He questioned the finance minister why Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Chairman Zafar Hijazi was enjoying his post despite the SC orders of registration of a criminal case against him for his involvement in the alleged record tampering as revealed by the Federal Investigation Agency probe. “I ask you, Dar Sahib, how he can remain the SECP chairman. Who knows better than you that the SECP regulates all industrial and economic institutions which keep the country’s economy going. It regulates the stock exchange where hundreds of billions are traded. Should a person against whom an FIR has been filed remain the SECP chairman?” Shafqat Mehmood asked.

He went on adding: “It is strange that Nawaz Sharif did not know his children were becoming owners of companies abroad.” Lashing out at the Sharifs, he stated Nawaz Sharif was evasive and did not answer a lot of questions, saying he did not remember what documents he provided and Shahbaz Sharif did the same. It is a matter of amazement that the memories of both the brothers who continue to hold important offices in the country are so weak, he said.

