The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its final report has mentioned that Qatar prince Hammad Bin Jasim did not cooperate in investigation due to some ‘unsettled’ issues with Sharif family, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

The report further stated that the prince was not ready to cooperation with JIT as he refused to accept jurisdiction of Pakistani courts and insisted that team should come to his palace for questioning.

Bin Jasim did not hold any money trail mentioned in his letter and after collecting his source of income, bank accounts and other details, JIT reached to conclusion that he is not serious in cooperating with the team, report stated.

Although JIT gave him different options including questioning through online link, coming to Pakistani embassy in Qatar or come to Pakistan but he rejected all, report further added.

JIT wanted to question his letter not to confirm it, report said.