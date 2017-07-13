ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the victory of PPP’s candidate Saeed Ghani from PS-114 Karachi.

The application was filed by MQM-P’s candidate Muhammad Kamran Tesori.

The Election Commission has fixed the case for hearing for Thursday (today). The petitioner alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s candidate Saeed Ghani rigged the election to win the seat and demanded recounting of votes.