KAMALIA-The sanitary workers are an integral part of performance of the municipality and their woes should be addressed on priority basis.

District Coordinator for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ashraf John Sandhu stated while talking to the media after a meeting with a delegation of sanitary workers at his residence the other day.

Mr Sandhu said that sanitary workers are at the lowest tier of employment and sometimes they have to work on a 24-hour schedule due to a lack of staff. He expressed his displeasure over delay in release of salaries of the sanitary workers when the other municipality employees are paid in time. He asked the authorities concerned to take notice of the issue and take effective steps to mitigate the workers’ woes. The sanitary workers will be forced to take to streets if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Commissioner Momin Ali Agha visited Kamalia THQ Hospital and reviewed development works here the other day.

He also reviewed cleanliness and lauded sanitary condition at the hospital. He asked the staff to use modern machinery to dispose of wastes.

Talking to the media, Momin Ali Agha said that use of substandard material in development works will not be tolerated. He advised the staff to perform duty with missionary zeal.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Jawad Ahmed briefed the commissioner on the hospital’s needs and other problems.

STRIKE ENTERS THIRD DAY

Patwaris’ strike in support of their demands entered third day. Punjab Patwarian Association (PPA) had called for strike until implementation of their demands that was accepted a year ago.

Patwarian Union (Kamalia) General Secretary Muhammad Asif said that Patwaris are under the PPA and will continue their protest their accepted demands are implemented.