NOORPUR THAL-The annual Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba Sakhi Syedan Shah concluded here with special prayers for the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Prominent religious scholar Allama Sher Sialvi had inaugurated the Urs celebrations by Chadar Poshi (covering the grave with a sheet) and laying wreath on the grave of the saint.

The proceedings were chaired by Maulana Ismail Sialvi while Allama Arshad Naveed Haidri, Maulana Haq Nawaz Chishti and Maulana Ramzan were the guests of honour. A large number of devotees attended the Urs celebrations. Mehfil-e-Naat and spiritual gatherings were held in which the famous Naat Khawans, Ulema and intellectuals read their papers about the Holy Prophet (SAWW), Hazrat Baba Syedan Shah and other saints. Speaking on the occasion, Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi said that the society needs the teachings of saints and Sufis as all of them propagated the message of love and peace. Allama Arshad Naveed Haidri said that Sufis played a vital role for the humanity. Through their hallmark of devotion to the Almighty and service to humanity and they had become a powerful moral force in the society.

They believed in Mahabbah (love for Allah), Maa,rifah (knowledge of truth)and Tawhid (oneness of God). Maulana Ramzan said that sectarianism can be eliminated by following the teachings of sufi saints and religious scholars like Hazrat Baba Sakhi Syedan Shah. He said that the saints promoted religious tolerance and co-existence in the society. He stressed the need for following the teachings of saints so that non-Muslims could be aware of the peaceful religion Islam. Maulana Haq Nawaz Chishti and other local religious scholars also addressed on the occasion.