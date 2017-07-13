ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is least expected to get Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s covert support this time to stay in power as the top PPP leadership has given thumbs down to the premier, The Nation has learnt.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – the PPP chief – both are on one page to push for the beleaguered PM’s resignation, close aides said.

The PPP has been accused in the past of playing “friendly opposition” as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan confronted Sharif’s government.

Last year, Zardari ended the reconciliation policy towards the government but still did not go as far as the PTI.

Later, Bilawal said he would show the government what a “real opposition is” – hinting at changing gears.

Bilawal’s late mother, Benazir Bhutto, and Nawaz Sharif have a bitter past where they took turns to rule the country in incomplete terms in the 1990s.

They signed a Charter of Democracy during Pervez Musharraf’s military rule to respect each other’s mandate and protest democracy.

After Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in 2007, Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari continued the reconciliation policy for years.

Political observers believed Zardari’s reconciliation policy damaged the party’s vote bank, resulting in a poor performance in 2013, where the PPP was confined to Sindh.

Speaking to The Nation, PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that her party could only give an advice to the PM to resign.

“Look, we have been trying to save the system in the past. Now, in order to save the system, Nawaz Sharif has to resign, there is no other option left for him,” she said.

Senator Rehman said that Sharif had been badly exposed in the joint investigation team’s report submitted in the Supreme Court regarding the Panama leaks scandal.

“There is nothing more to be proved. The JIT report says it all. The best thing for the PM is to quit. The PPP has a clear stance,” she contended.

Sherry Rehman said the government provided false details of their assets and promoted bad governance in the past four years.

“If they contact us, we will only demand the PM’s resignation. We have nothing more for them,” she added.

Another close aide of the Bhutto family said Bilawal and Zardari were both on the same page to see the back of the premier.

“There will be no compromise on the issue. Nawaz Sharif has to leave. We want strong democracy and Nawaz Sharif’s resignation will not endanger the system,” he said.

This week, the JIT– probing the Panama leaks case - submitted its report to the Supreme Court finding “glaring disparities” between the Sharif family’s known sources of income and their actual wealth.

Hours after the submission of the JIT report, Bilawal said there was no other option for the PM “but to resign before he is formally convicted by the Supreme Court.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has however, said that he would neither quit nor dissolve the National Assembly.

The PM said he had done nothing wrong and would not succumb to the demands.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party would merge the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) into the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as per the aspiration of the people of tribal areas when the PPP returns to power.

In a meeting here with Akhunzada Chattan, Vice President PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP chief said in August 2011, then-President Asif Ali Zardari amended the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), a British-era law curtailing Fata residents’ rights, and extended the Political Parties Act 2002 to the tribal areas.

Tribal areas saw the first-ever party-based elections in 2013 following the PPP legislation.

The PPP chairman also appreciated Akhunzada Chattan for holding big public meeting of the party in Bajaur Agency adding that PPP would continue political activities in the Fata for the rights of the tribal people.

Earlier in the day, former federal minister Arbab Alamgir and former member National Assembly Asma Alamgir along with PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Humayun Khan called on Bilawal.

“Political situation of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was discussed during the meeting,” said a party statement.