RAJANPUR - Five persons including an SHO, two citizens and two dacoits were killed during exchange of firing, at riverine area Mandhari on Wednesday.

According to DSP Rojhan Zafar Buzdaar, about 12 dacoits of notorious Chhoto gang entered into the house of a local landlord Hussain Bukhash in order to abduct him and demand huge ransom.

However, the member Hussain Bukhash’s family offered resistance and firing started between both sides. Resultantly, the dacoits killed two persons namely Nahar and Mehar and injured another two women.

In the meantime, local police led by SHO Kot Mazari Police Station Sajjad Ramzani rushed to the site to arrest the dacoits. The dacoits also opened fire at police party. Resultantly, SHO Sajjad Ramzani died while another three police officials sustained injuries. During exchange of fire two dacoits were also killed.The exchange of fire was still in progress till filing of the report. Rangers, BMP, police officers reached the site for combat.

Similarly, MPA Atif Mazari alongwith 100 campanions also reached the site.