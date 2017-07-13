Rahim Yar Khan: Over speeding tractor trolley hit a rickshaw which resulted in the death of two people today.

According to rescue sources, a rash driven tractor trolley hit an auto-rickshaw at Bagh-o-Bahar Road in tehsil Khanpur of Rahim Yar Khan. Two passengers, who were traveling in the rickshaw, died on the spot. The driver of the tractor trolley disappeared from the scene of the accident.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem. The police has registered a case against the driver and took the trolley into their detention.