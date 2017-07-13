FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has become 21st best university in Asia and 127th best university across the globe in agricultural sciences as per recently announced Shanghai Global Ranking 2017.

It has attained 127th position out of 500 world universities. The Academic Ranking of World Universities or Shanghai Rankings was first published in 2003 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. The UAF has found its space in the top 100 universities of the globe in rankings including QS Ranking and National Taiwan University ranking and Green Metric ranking. It has emerged as first Pakistani institution ranked among world top 100 universities in any subject category.

As per QS World University Ranking, it has secured 86th position in 2016 in the subject of Agri & Forestry. The QS World University Ranking revealed that UAF, which was ranked 100 out of 200 world universities over the past two years, has now got 90th position out of 300 world universities in 2017 in agri sciences.

National Taiwan University Ranking 2016 has authenticated UAF 72nd best in the world and 12th in Asia Pacific on the basis of scientific output in agricultural sciences.

UI Green Metric World University Ranking placed UAF at 9th place worldwide in education on the basis of criteria adopted for other universities of the world.

The UAF is participating in National/International World Universities Rankings and Awards since 2011 including QS World University Rankings, National Taiwan World University Ranking, UI Green Metric World University Ranking, Thomson Reuters Ranking, University Ranking by Academic Performance (Turkey), Information Technology University Ranking (Pakistan), HEC Ranking, Islamic Development Bank Award (Saudi Arabia) and got prominent positions and even improved its scores year after year.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad, the University is striving hard to revamp the Punjab Agriculture Policy meant for addressing the different challenges facing the sector.

The USAID Funded US Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security was set up at UAF that will help increase the agri. productivity. The Planning Commission of Pakistan has also approved establishment of Pak-Korea Hi-Tech Agricultural Innovation Park. The University is also housing a Chinese Confucius Institute that would be used as a launching pad for harvesting the fruits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other initiatives of taking the friendship of both countries to soothing example for the rest of the world.

It has also geared up the UAF competitive research grants from Rs500 million to Rs2,550 million during the last 10 years.