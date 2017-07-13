HAFIZABAD- The ongoing development projects scheduled for being completed by June 30 have been in a doldrums causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to the motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers.

About two years back, the road linking motorway road from Kassoki Bypass was dug out to lay the sewerage pipes. However, on the orders of State Minister Saira Afzal Tarar the work started about two months ago and she had strictly directed that the road reconstruction by June 30 but the project has not yet been completed causing a lot of hardship to the motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers.

Similarly, the resurfacing and pavement of Darbar road which has been damaged due to choking of sewerage, overflowing of open drains and negligence of the MC staff could not be completed by June 30 and the dug-out road has created multiple problems to the dwellers. The recent rains have created multiple problems and these problems would be further aggravated if the ongoing development work were not completed shortly. Local citizens have called upon the DC, Minister of State Saira Afzal Tarar and the chairman of Municipal Committee to accelerate the pace of work and ensure completion of the ongoing project before the upcoming rainy season to relieve them of their sufferings.