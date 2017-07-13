ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, during the federal cabinet meeting today, that he will not resign despite the demands of his opposition in accordance with the public mandate.

Sharif called the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report a concoction of allegations about his family's private businesses when he chaired the meeting, addressing all cabinet members.

"I presented myself and family before the JIT without any hesitation," he stated, while adding that his family business existed before the entry of any family member in the field of politics.

"We have lost a lot in politics but didn’t earn anything," he elaborated, accepting the JIT’s formation despite reservations. He also expressed that the language of the report displayed mala fide intentions, while his own conscience is clear.

"Those who are demanding my resignation on unwarranted claims should look at themselves first," defended the PM. He continued to say that PMLN got more votes than all the parties demanding his resignation, and that he would not let the country's development become a target of conspiracies.

The members of the meeting agreed that the demand for the PM’s resignation is baseless, and expressed their complete support in Sharif.

Cabinet members are also expected to discuss projects related to power generation and other economic initiatives of the government in the meeting.

Additionally, the 64-point agenda of the meeting includes discussion on MoUs, which is signed with various countrie,s and approval of the procedure to appoint the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited's managing director.

Yesterday, the prime minister presided over an informal consultative meeting ,where he was briefed by legal and constitutional experts regarding the preparations of the government’s stance on the JIT report.

According to sources, the meeting decided to take up the matter of 'baseless, unwanted remarks' against government functionaries in the Supreme Court, and asked the grounds on which such comments were made.