In different areas of Multan, three women attempted to commit suicide today.

In Choungi no.1, 30- years-old Shumaila swallowed poison after a scuffle with her husband.

25-year-old Shazia tried to end her life while being depressed by usual domestic disputes in Qasba Mural.

In Sooraj Miani area, the third incident was reported, where the girl Aaliya gulped down poisonous pills after having an argument with her father.

According to Rescue 1122, all the three women were shifted to emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital in serious condition where their treatment is underway.