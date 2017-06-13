LAHORE: The 10-day training of nikah registrars, union council chairmen and secretaries under the project titled Training of Nikah Registrars of Punjab concluded on Monday.

The training was organised by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) in collaboration with the Local Government and Community Development Department.

More than 800 nikah registrars, union council chairmen and secretaries of 142 union councils of District Sheikhupura participated in the training at 4 centres established for this activity.