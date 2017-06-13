KASUR-The district administration reiterated the vow to spare no effort for successful completion of anti-dengue campaign in the district.

Chairing a meeting held to review weekly performance of the departments concerned for anti-dengue drive, she directed the officers to make all-out efforts for the elimination of dengue larva from the district and use all available resources for the purpose. The deputy commissioner (DC) directed the officers to ensure cleanliness at graveyards, tyre and scrap shops etc to prevent people from falling victim to dengue virus. “Public assistance can be sought for successful completion of the campaign,” she pointed out. She ordered the officials to enhance indoor and outdoor surveillance. The DC also ordered the Assistant Commissioners (AC) to monitor the drive in their respective tehsils. She warned the negligent officials will be dealt with sternly.

Officers of all the departments concerned attended the meeting. District Entomologist briefed the participants about steps for dengue eradication.

Front desks’ objective highlighted

The objective behind establishing front desks at police stations is to change thana culture and bridge the gap between police and the public by resolving the latter’s problems at the earliest.

Kasur DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated during a meeting with front desks staff here the other night. He advised the staffers to treat complainants politely to win back public trust. He urged them to cooperate with the police personnel in their mission to maintain law and order in the district which, the DPO pointed out, cannot be accomplished without facilitating complainants at police stations. He also lauded the staff for disposing of 20,000 complaints during the last five months.