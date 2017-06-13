Security forces arrested 2 undocumented Afghans and 22 other criminals during a joint search operation, in Ublan camp and cantonment area of Kohat.

Abundant unlicensed weapons, including two small machine guns, one rifle, one shotgun, nine chargers and five pistols, were found.

Acting upon the intelligence-based information the forces cordoned off the Ublan camp. House to house search was carried out. Two refugees with illegal documents were booked under the immigration act and sent to Kohat prison.

On a similar note, 10 locals were held for not giving data to the police station concerned before hiring their houses.