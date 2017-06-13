MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan condemned the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, and urged the international community to take note of the Indian aggression against innocent Kashmir people.

Talking to the various delegations at his house, the prime minister condemned the Indian aggression along the Line of Control and said people of Azad Kashmir would continue supporting the people of Occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to sel-determination.

He slammed the killing of innocent civilians and brutal acts of terrorism in occupied Kashmir particularly after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the AJK government to utilise its full energy and resources for the liberation of the occupied Kashmir and assured the people of Indian occupied Kashmir(IOK) that they will never find themselves alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The prime minister applauded the people of occupied Kashmir for showing full love, Affection and commitment with Pakistan by raising and waving Pakistani flags despite massive Indian forces presence. The prime minister praised Hurriyat leadership’s role in leading freedom struggle against India with commitment and determination.

Earlier, he visited various parts of the capital city of AJK. He paid visit to various parts of the metropolitan and examined the civic and developmental issues. He passed orders for their resolving on the spot.

He examined the Ring Road, issued order for building of a new park near Sultani Mosque, construction of road from Toot Chowk to main bazaar.

Reconstruction and upgradation of stairs from Super Market to Madina Market, setting up food street in Madina Market, removing electricity polls from Madina Market and preparation of PC-1 for installation of underground electricity lines, upgradation of wireless road from CMH via Girls College and widening of the parking area of Radio Colony.