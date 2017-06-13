Karachi: Pakistan International Airline’s flight operation chief has been issued a notice for operating an aircraft without taking the mandatory and compulsory rest and break, compromising air safety, putting passengers’ lives in danger and risk and violating safety laws, by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as per sources.

According to reports, for operating the flight without taking the prescribed rest from Toronto to Lahore last month, the notice has been issued to chief flight operations Uzair khan, by the CAA’s acting Flight Standards Director Arif Majeed.

When contacted, Uzair Khan accepted that he had not taken the mandatory rest due to domestic issues. He said that he would get the money adjusted in his salary next month.

No law had been violated by the pilot, PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar claimed.