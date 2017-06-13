Chinese government has rejected the 'nonsense' reports suggesting rift between Pakistan and China after killing of two Chinese nationals in Balochistan. The Chinese Foreign Office spokesperson stated that both, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping met several times during SCO summit.

According to Press Trust of India, Lu Kang further stated, "I can tell you that during the seventeenth SCO heads of state meeting, President Xi met with Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif several times," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said but did not say whether they had a bilateral meeting.

"Some reports are just nonsense and unwanted. China and Pakistan enjoy an all-weather strategic partnership," he said.

"The summit has realised the first ever membership enlargement of the SCO. As you know India and Pakistan have got full membership," Lu said, adding that all the member countries "have agreed to build on the shanghai spirit to step up the cooperation between the old and new members".

He also said the summit spoke highly of the Belt Road Forum (BRF) held at Beijing in May this year which was boycotted by India over sovereignty concerns relating to USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Lu said the SCO has become an important platform and reliable support for the members to enhance mutual trust, deepen good neighbourly ties and friendship and expand political cooperation and uphold regional security and stability for the members.

"This summit has helped to strengthen the cohesion of SCO members, charted the course for future development and also made new proposals for SCO cooperation," he said.