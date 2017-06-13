Senator and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rehman Malik said he will highlight the discrimination in the letters sent to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and him, to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Earlier JIT had sent a letter to Rehman Malik to appear before it and answer a few questions related to the Panama case.

Rehman Malik Tweeted saying,


He also said that he is not in the country and has asked for another date,