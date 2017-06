PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt paid a visit to forward areas of Khurram and Khyber Agencies.

During the visit, he was given a comprehensive gist of the prevailing security situation in the area.

The Corps Commander met with the troops deployed on the forward posts and appreciated their state of morale and operational preparedness.

IGFC North Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood also accompanied the Corps Commander.