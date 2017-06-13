HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Police moved a cybercrime case of extorting money through uploading of objectionable pictures on social media to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further action and investigation.

Shabbir of Raker village submitted an application to Hujra Shah Muqeem police that his son Tanveer Raza was going to Saudi Arabia after his marriage with Ayesha Bibi about eight months ago. He alleged that before his departure for Saudi Arabia, suspect Rafique of the same village made fake facebook ID of his son’s wife and uploaded her pictures on social media. He also demanded huge amount of money from them and threatened them with dire consequences if they inform the police.

The police referred the case to FIA for more proceedings.