KASUR-Police claimed to have held three members of a notorious dacoit gang including the ringleader wanted in various cases of heinous crime here the other day.

Police said the five-member gang, led by Ashfaq alias Munna Tandi, had been involved in several robbery, dacoity and theft cases in the Changa Manga, Chunian and Kot Radha Kishan police precincts. A team of the Changa Manga police, headed by SHO Mian Jaseem Ahmed, arrested three members of the gang including its ringleader. The police also recovered booty worth millions of rupees and illegal arms from their possession. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in criminal activities.

On the other hand, the Ellahabad police arrested 10 outlaws including three proclaimed offenders (POs) with drugs and illegal during search operation under National Action Plan (NAP). Police on a tip-off raided hideouts of the outlaws in Ellahabad, Korey Sial and Arzanipur areas. Police checked 39 houses, interrogated 82 suspects and verified their identity through biometric verification. Police arrested 10 outlaws including three POs and recovered two guns, two rifles, one Kalashnikov, 50 bottles of liquor and 220 g of hashish from them.