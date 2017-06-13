PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Monday that progress and beautification of the provincial metropolis was one of the top priorities of his government.

There would be no compromise on timely completion of development schemes, the Chief Minister said while chairing a high-level meeting regarding water supply and sanitation schemes in Peshawar and surrounding areas.

The meeting was also attended by Shaukat Yousafzai, focal person for the projects for Peshawar, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Adviser to the CM on Planning and Development, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, senior officers of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), MSP and other municipal bodies.

The authorities concerned apprised the Chief Minister of the advancements in the new and ongoing development schemes.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister revealed that three mega drainage schemes costing Rs 400 million approximately were being completed that would improve drainage and sewerage system considerably.

All the rusted water pipes have been replaced and serious efforts are being made to make drinking water in the City healthy and free of contamination, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to further improve hygiene and water supply situation in the City.

The concerned MPAs must be taken on board in the whole process, Khattak directed.

He took notice of delay in completion of hygiene and water supply schemes in certain parts of the City and asked Secretary Local Government to visit the schemes and ensure their early completion. In addition, Khattak asked for awarding severe punishment to the contractors who failed to meet the deadline of project completion as well as impose heavy fines on them to restrain them from adopting delaying tactics in future and ensure early redressal of public complaints.

The Chief Minister was told that though the drainage system had become an acute issue in Peshawar in the past due to ill planning of the previous regimes but vivid improvement was being recorded in the sewerage and hygiene situation in the City due to concrete steps of the present government.

He was told that three main sewerage schemes were being completed in the City presently under which the old drains in streets and roads were being widened and covered to accommodate and drain the flood water of even torrential rains.

A total of Rs 375 million were being spent on drainage schemes whereas Rs 100 million were set aside for important sewerage points including Gulbahar and Nishterabad. He was further told that three drainage schemes at Gulbahar’s Anum Sanam Chowk, Nishter Abad Chowk and Budhani would solve the sewerage problem that would be completed in next two or three months in all respects.

The Chief Minister was further told that almost all old water supply pipes have been replaced in the City whereas arrangements have also been made to replace rusted pipes anywhere in the province within 24 hours on receipt of public complaints.

Similarly, effective steps have also been taken to make drinking water of 580 tube wells of the City hygienic and free of germs wherein 134 faulty tube wells have been handed over to MSP for complete rehabilitation.

Under this rehabilitation programme costing Rs 330 million, the drinking water of the tube wells would be tested for quality and the complaints of sands and other contaminations would be removed.

Similarly, besides installation of submersibles, voltmeters, water tanks, pump houses and other latest machinery, electric wiring and fans for tube well operators would also be provided for the best output.

Likewise, deficiency of staff would also be removed in the tube wells, the CM was told.

Khattak was further told that contractors had been made bound to repair and operate faulty tube wells within 24 hours failing which they were fined Rs 1,000 per hour.

Similarly, all the record of municipal services, public complaints and redressal was maintained and archived due to the latest system. The water leakage complaint was also removed within hours of its receipts whereas the time of tube well operation was extended accordingly in case of loadshedding.

A contract of collection and disposal of the millions tons of solid waste and converting it into useful items was also in last stages of negotiations with companies, Khattak was informed. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to work round the clock for making municipal services in the City more comprehensive and satisfactory. He asked them to supervise sanitary staff so that more improvement could be seen in these services with passage of time.