KOHAT: A 17-year-old girl was strangled to death allegedly by her father and brother in Sorgul area here in the name of honour on Monday, police said.

According to former reports the girl reportedly had a relationship with a boy which led to her murder.

The girl’s father and brother had fled the scene before the Jarma police arrived at the girl’s house where relatives had stated her body was lying. The body was soon moved to women and children hospital, soon after which it confirmed that the girl had died by being strangled by a rope.

The case was registered upon the request of the grandfather of the girl against her father and brother. The police carried out raids in order to arrest the accused. However, no arrests had been made till filing of this report.