SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid has said that the 2018 general elections would be held on time and under new electoral reforms.

He added the federal government has included the effective and positive electoral suggestions in the Elections Reforms Agenda. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon get complete autonomy to become a full-fledged independent institution.

Addressing the party workers at his Dera in Pasrur city, he said that the PML-N government had especially developed joint software of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and NADRA to ensure free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful general elections in 2018. He said that the youth reaching the age of 18 years would get their CNICs and after getting the CNICs their names would automatically be included in the voters’ lists.

The federal law minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon be made an independent institution which will be enjoying complete autonomy to hold the free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful general elections in 2018.

Later, talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, he announced 250-bed hospital at Tharo Mandi. He said that the Punjab government would spend Rs1.5 billion on the project for providing better health facilities at local level.

He added that the construction and dualization project of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would be started soon with estimated cost of Rs3.4 billion. These roads would be constructed within a stipulated period of a year for providing the better means f communication to the local people. He also held an open court at his Dera in Pasrur city. He listened to the complaints of the local people.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N government has put the country on the road to stability after pulling the country out of energy crisis.

He was addressing the newsmen after inaugurating the recently established building of DC Office at District Complex Narowal. A Rs150 million has been spent on the project.

He claimed that the national economy was in strong position due to the effective policies by the federal government. He said that the national industrial development wheel was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of the stability.

He said that Pakistan’s becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was the great success of Pakistan’s effective and positive foreign policy and a defeat of Indian foreign policy. “We have thwarted the high claims of India to isolate Pakistan internationally,” he said.