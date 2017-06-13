LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the anticipated appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the JIT was a sham exercise as the investigation body had no powers to hold him accountable.

“How could grade 18 and 19 officers investigate a prime minister” he asked while addressing an iftar dinner hosted in his honor by party’s central Punjab organisation.

Bilawal pointed out that the ruling PML-N was following its confrontational policy towards the institutions yet again, thereby pushing the country into a state of anarchy. He warned that PPP will not let it happen as it stood by the institutions at this crucial moment.

“We have always respected the institutions and now youwill also have to abide by their decisions. Irrespective of whether you remainin power or not, we don’t care about it anymore. We will not let you derail the system” Bilawal sent a strong message to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He also accused the government of pressurizing the institutions by hurling threats at a time when the Sharif family has been put to accountability for the first time. He said that Nawaz league had never been held accountable in the past, and now when the process has been started, they are now crying foul.

“They are creating a scene over one photograph whereas world knows the sacrifices and the sufferings of the PPP leadership during the dictatorial regimes,” he averred.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif was reviving the politics of the 1990s. He further alleged that Nawaz Sharif was either saved in the past through a settlement with establishment or he would simply sign a document of apology and leave the country as he did during Musharraf’s rule.

He reiterated that his party would defeat the political opponent with the power of peoples and the party Jiayalas. Bilawal on this occasion also formally announced to start party’s mass-contact campaign after Eid.

Meanwhile, PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has constituted a two-member committee to fix responsibility for an unpleasant incident which took place in Bilawal’s presence when a party worker tried to make his way towards the stage where he was sitting along with other party leaders. A scuffle also later started among the party workers after the party chairman left the venue. One worker was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital. Navid Ch and Israrul Haq will probe the matter.