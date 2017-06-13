Imran Khan was elected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman by a massive margin of votes in the PTI's intra-party poll, according to results announced by the party's spokesperson today.

PTI intra-party poll results:

PTI vice chairman: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PTI secretary-general: Jahangir Tareen

Central Punjab president: Aleem Khan

Sindh chapter president: Arif Alvi

Balochistan chapter president: Yar Muhammad Rind

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa south president: Ali Amin Gandapur



Khan, who was chairing the Insaf panel, earned 189,055 votes. The rival Ehtesab panel secured 41,647 votes. Around 26,256 votes were rejected.

A total of 256,957 votes were cast by party workers in the two-day polling process.