In its report to Supreme Court, Joint Investigation Team (JIT) told the court that team has not only identified the culprit who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s photo but also fired him and sent him back to his parent department.

The report stated that after becoming aware on 05-6-2017, about the circulation of photo on social media, the JIT initiated a comprehensive probe.

Not only he was removed from his assigned duties but also reverted to his parent department, mentioned the report.

A departmental inquiry is also underway against that officer, report added.

About recording of the proceedings, JIT argued that it has never been prohibited in high level investigation rather it is a common practice by departments like NAB.

The photo of Hussain Nawaz went viral on social media. In photo he can be seen in Judicial Academy during the hearing of Panama Leaks questioning.

Hussain Nawaz moved the Supreme Court over this issue and demanded a commission for this issue.

The leaked photo is disrespect and against basic human rights, application argued.

In the application, Hussain Nawaz claimed that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working out of its jurisdiction.