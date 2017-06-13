The Joint Investigation Team probing Sharif family in Panama Leaks case has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, reported Waqt News on Tuesday.

The team probing corruption charges had earlier issued summons to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who will appear at the Judicial Academy on June 15.

So far, the elder son of Premier Sharif, Hussain Nawaz has appeared five times before the JIT, while his younger son Hassan Nawaz has appeared twice.

Legal experts said that it would perhaps be the first time in the country’s history that a sitting prime minister would be appearing before an investigation team probing allegation of financial irregularities.

Party sources said Nawaz Sharif will appear in his personal capacity and not as the chief executive of the country.

The six-member JIT headed by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Rasool comprises Amir Aziz from State Bank of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool from SECP, Irfan Naeem Mangi from NAB, Brigadier Nauman Saeed from the ISI and Brigadier Kamaran Khursheed from the MI.