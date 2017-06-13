ISLAMABAD – From the jurisdiction on Lohi Bher Police Station in Islamabad, Police and intelligence agencies on a tip-off disillusioned a major terror bid and proposal and arrested five militants yesterday, reported by a private news channel.

A secret operation was carried out by the law enforcement agencies in the area, arrested five militants and recovered anti-tank mines, prima card, bomb devices and large quantity of other arms.

Sources said that in the capital, the militants were planning to carry out terrorist activities which were averted due to timely operation of the law enforcement agencies