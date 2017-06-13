MAKKAH: President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on wining the Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka.

“Pakistani players played very well. Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir batted till the end,” the President said, according to a statement released by his Press Wing.

The President who is here to perform Umrah, commended the performance of the players in the key match of the tournament.

The President also expressed hope that the players will win the hearts of the nation through their excellent performance in the upcoming matches.

The President is in Saudi Arabia to spend the second Ashra of the Holy month of Ramadan.