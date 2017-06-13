SHEIKHUPURA:- A man and his two sons sustained critical bullet wounds when they were attacked by rivals here in village Thotian Kalan in the remit of Safdarabad Police on Monday. The police said that Abdul Sattar along with his two sons – Ashfaq and Ishtiaq were outside their house when rivals identified as Ghaffar, Shahzad, Ali Raza and two others appeared at scene. They resorted to indiscriminate gunshots, leaving the man and his sons with bullet wounds. The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition stated to be precarious. The Safdarabad Police have started investigation.