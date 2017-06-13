SWABI: Mohammad Iqbal, father of the lynched Mardan university student Mashal Khan, said here today that without financial support of the government and provision of security, his two daughters would not be able to continue their education.

Talking to media, he said Mashal’s two younger sisters, Storia Iqbal and Saba Iqbal, were not in a position to attend educational institutions in the district and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of threats to their lives.

Iqbal’s elder son, Aimal Iqbal works in Pakistan Air Force, daughter Storia studies in pharmacy department in University of Swabi and younger daughter Saba is a ninth grader in a school in Marghuz, Swabi.

Mr Iqbal’s two daughters after the tragic killing of their brother did not attend their respective institutions and Saba did not even take her last practical examination.

A few days ago, Mr Iqbal had sought the government’s help for relocation of his family to Islamabad in light of alleged grave security threats in his hometown of Zaida city.

“How can I send my daughters to educational institutions when their lives are at risk?” he said.

The aggrieved father said due to serious threats to them he was forced to file a petition in the apex court, and sought government help to shift to Islamabad. “Arranging an apartment and helping my daughters get into colleges in Islamabad would be the genuine steps which could help me continue education of my children with peace of mind,” he said.

“My children cannot continue their education in Swabi,” he said.

Answering a question, he said the joint investigation team had made clear that his son was not involved in the blasphemy. “The report has vindicated our claim that Mashal was innocent,” he added.

Mr Iqbal had also called for transfer of Mashal’s murder case from Mardan to Peshawar High Court due to security fears.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said the provincial government is ready to provide security to Mr Iqbal’s family.

He said the government would help in appointment of a private prosecution team. PTI government will continue to support the bereaved family of Mr Iqbal, he pledged.