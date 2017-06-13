Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert of floods during monsoon due to frequent rains in the northern areas.

The Met Office said prolonged rains in the upper regions of the country could result in devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. It has asked the relevant authorities to take precautionary measures.

The department warned that there will be an alarming number of rainfalls in monsoon. The floods could also enter big cities and cause damage.

PMD officials also issued an alert about the rising temperature in KP and GB. The heavy rains will pose a threat to the lakes in which storms could erupt. Landsliding might occur in mountain ranges which can cause damage to life and property.