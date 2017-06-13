KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested three more workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) besides arresting five others during ongoing raids and operations.

Rangers picked up three suspects during a raid in Hyderi area of District Central namely Syed Muhammad Ali alias Zaidi Ali Mota, Zakir Ahmed alias Zakir Baba and Younus alias Dunba..They were shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning.

Ranger’s spokesperson said that those arrested belonged to MQM-L and were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and other crimes.

Also in District Central, the paramilitary forces raided a place in Nazimabad and picked up three more suspects.

The suspects were later identified as Zaib Khan, Ahmed Din and Sikandar Ali.

Ranger’s spokesperson claimed that the suspects had been involved in drugs business.

Meanwhile, two more suspects were taken into custody during a raid in Landhi area of District East.

The suspects arrested were later identified as Abid alias Tao and Muhammad alias Kalay Khan.

According to the spokesperson, the arrested suspects were involved in various incidents of target killings and street crimes.

Arms, ammunitions and drugs were also recovered from their possession while further investigation is underway.

Separately, Landhi police claimed to have arrested two street criminals besides recovering weapons and valuables from their possession.

Revealing identities of those held, police said that they were Amjad and Abdul Qadir, who had confessed to have committed number of street crimes in the localities.

Police also said it had recovered two TT pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

Similarly, Jackson police claimed to have arrested two more street criminals, Kamran and Farhan, besides recovering weapons from their possession.

Police said both were involved in various criminal activities.

Mutilated body found:

Meanwhile, Gulbahar police found a mutilated body of a man from the bushes. Police said that residents of the area spotted the body and informed it.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed over the body to the family.

Police said it seemed that some persons had abducted him and later tortured him to death.

The deceased was later identified as Shahid, while police registered an FIR against unknown persons.

Woman commits suicide:

Furthermore, a young woman hanged herself to death here in the limits of Korangi police station.

Police said that 22 years old Zainab Suleman hanged herself with a ceiling fan at her home in Korangi Industrial Area.

It has been learnt that family disputes were the reason behind the suicide.

Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy.