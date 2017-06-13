Chief of the Naval Staff - Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who is on a five-day official visit to Sri Lanka, on invitation of Sri Lankan Navy Commander held meetings with top Sri Lankan military officials and discussed issues of bilateral interests with them here on Tuesday.

Early upon his arrival, the naval chief was warmly received by the Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Khan Sipra, at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

During the meetings both sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and mutual interest. On the occasions, mementos were exchanged to mark the visit.

Chief of the Naval Staff was also the chief guest at the passing out parade held at the Naval and Maritime Academy Trincomalee where he announced to open the sailing club. Admiral Zakaullah also visited the Temple of the Tooth Relic and the International Buddhist Museum at Kandy on Sunday morning.