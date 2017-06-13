ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan‘s (ECP) advocate Ibrahim Dasti on Tuesday has told the Supreme Court (SC) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not submitted any record on foreign funding in four years.

Hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar asked whether SC can hear the case under article 184’s section 3 or not on which the lawyer said that SC can issue any decision under this section.

CJP also expressed anger over ECP, saying that it was its responsibility to ask for the source of funding from the party and there will be no compromise on the authorities of ECP.

Justice Saqib also asked Imran Khan’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor to answer the questions regarding the legality of taking funds from illicit means over which the counsel said that funds cannot be taken from illegal means and that the party‘s bank accounts cannot be opened after audit process and allotment of the electoral symbol. He further told that ECP didn’t reject audit report submitted by PTI.

CJP asked about the role of ECP in launching investigation over holding rallies with the money coming from illegal means on which the lawyer said that ECP cannot take suo moto notice on it whereas it can review the details of the accounts.

Meanwhile, Hussain Nawaz’s lawyer Akram Sheikh said that as per available details on different American websites, PTI took funds from 195 corporations in California.

CJP suggested to send the case to ECP so that he will also be getting time to consult his legal advisor.

Talking to media outside the court, Hanif Abbasi demanded Imran Khan to come in the court and unveil his money trail as no decision can be taken by sitting in Nathiagali. He also alleged that Imran Khan asked Jemima to post a tweet in this matter.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry assured to have submitted all the money trail of Imran Khan in SC. He said that it seems that general elections would be taken place in 2017 instead of 2018.