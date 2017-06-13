Opposition parties in National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday called for a briefing from the government on its efforts to act as a mediator between Qatar and Gulf nations.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah asked the government for a briefing on the matter.

He promised that no slogan or voice would be raised in the House, if such a briefing was given.

The opposition leader claimed that after inception of the 35-nation military alliance, situation in the Middle East had started deteriorating.

“It is the time to once again become a role model for Ummah as Pakistan had been during 1970s and even later, when and where its role was demanded by the Ummah,” he said.

He said it was important to brief the House about recent efforts of the government as the opposition would wait for such a briefing on Wednesday.

He said the Parliament was the best forum to discuss masses’ problems and representing the same segment of the society, he always tried to highlight their problems such as poverty, hunger, poor health, education facilities, degrading environment and load shedding.