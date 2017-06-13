CHAMAN - Pak-Afghan high officials on Monday held flag meeting at Bab-i-Dosti (also known as Friendship Gate) and agreed to resolve border issues between the two-neighbouring countries.

As per reports, the Pakistani delegation was headed by Commander North Sector Brigadier Nadeem Suhail while the Afghan delegation was led by Col Sharif Anwar in the flag meeting at Bab-i-Dosti. The officials discussed in length border issues at the moot and resolved to address the challenges.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani security officials hosted an Iftar party for their Afghan counterparts at Friendship Gate and also presented sweets and bouquets to Afghan delegates. The Pak-Afghan security officials also offered special prayers for the prosperity and stability of both the countries.

Friendly ties between the two neighbouring countries have been marred by mistrust and allegations of cross-border infiltration.

Pakistan shut crossing points with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman following deadly suicide blast at the shrine of famous saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan in Karachi on February 16 this year which claimed nearly 100 innocent lives.

Later, a clash erupted when Pakistani census teams were attacked by the Afghan border police in villages Kili Jahangir and Killi Luqman on May 5. The cross-border attack killed 10 civilians including a Sepoy on Pakistani side while over 50 Afghan soldiers were killed in retaliation by the Pakistani security forces.

A geological survey by the Pakistani and Afghan experts was carried out in the divided villages and sent to respective capitals. However, the census was later on completed in the said villages on Pakistani side of the border.