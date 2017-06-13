Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the current impasse in the Gulf countries will be resolved soon in the best interest of Muslim Ummah, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

The two leaders discussed the emerging situation in the Gulf countries.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the strong commitment of the people and government of Pakistan to territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and safety of Harmain al Sharifain.

While expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister said the Kingdom has a very special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.

King Salman thanked the Prime Minister for his visit and appreciated the exceptional success of Pakistan against extremism and terrorism.

He also reiterated strong commitment and support of the Kingdom for all issues of interest for Pakistan, including matters of its national security.

The Prime Minister who was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has now returned home.

Meanwhile, Qatar has supported Kuwait's efforts to mediate between Doha and Arab states.

The support was declared by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani while talking to newsmen in Paris after meeting his French counterpart.

He said Qatar wants to resolve the issue through dialogue.